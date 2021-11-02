Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 119.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,172 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Utz Brands worth $19,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Utz Brands by 32.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Utz Brands by 34.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 139.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 137.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 312,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Utz Brands by 36.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,960 over the last ninety days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

