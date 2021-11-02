Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,787 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Triumph Group worth $19,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,272,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Triumph Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,115,000 after acquiring an additional 557,848 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 76.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Triumph Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 717,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,316,000 after acquiring an additional 443,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGI. UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

