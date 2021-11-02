Geode Capital Management LLC Has $19.41 Million Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.86% of The Aaron’s worth $19,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Aaron’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,175,000 after acquiring an additional 141,779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Aaron’s by 211,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 197,012 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in The Aaron’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAN opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. The Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

The Aaron's Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

