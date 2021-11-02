Geode Capital Management LLC Has $19.49 Million Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,904,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 685,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $19,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.02. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.