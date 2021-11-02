Geode Capital Management LLC Has $19.60 Million Stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of Upland Software worth $19,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after buying an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,731,000 after buying an additional 224,559 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 255.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 65,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after buying an additional 29,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.01. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.