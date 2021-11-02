Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $19.53 Million in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,348,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Butterfly Network as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth about $4,626,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth about $3,827,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

NASDAQ BFLY opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other Butterfly Network news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.