Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,632 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 536,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Matthews International worth $19,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MATW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 264,207 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter valued at $7,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 89.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after buying an additional 170,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,400,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,295,000 after acquiring an additional 96,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth about $3,380,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti began coverage on Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 1.19. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

