Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of The Joint worth $19,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $13,833,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 91,447 shares during the period. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $11,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Joint alerts:

JYNT stock opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 1.30. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.83.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. TheStreet cut The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.