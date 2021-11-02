Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,736 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $19,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 70.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.89. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GCP shares. TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

