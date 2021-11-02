Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Gap Up to $1.57

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.63. Geron shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 29,189 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Geron in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $504.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Geron by 741.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Geron by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Geron by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

