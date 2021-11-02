Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.43.

Shares of GEI traded down C$1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.20. 436,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,752. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.60 and a 1 year high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.26. The stock has a market cap of C$3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1395395 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

