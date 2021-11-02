Gibson Energy’s (GEI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s previous close.

GEI has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

GEI stock traded down C$1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.22. 385,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,013. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.60 and a 1 year high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1395395 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

