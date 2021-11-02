Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.02% of Gladstone Commercial worth $83,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,710,000 after acquiring an additional 70,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 41,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 73,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 402,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $808.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 95.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOD shares. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

