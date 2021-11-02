Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Trading Down 6.9%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) shares were down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 158,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 340,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.37.

About Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII)

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc engages in the acquisition of companies. Its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in the following sectors: intellectual properties, proprietary systems, trade secrets in the bioscience, green-tech and global health technologies, and other new and emerging businesses.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Tech Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Tech Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.