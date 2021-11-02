Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 4,789 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57.

