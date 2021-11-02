GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Hits $977,166.54 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $977,166.54 and approximately $29,907.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

