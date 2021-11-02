Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Lowered to Tender at National Bank Financial

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.85 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$5.00. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. NBF lowered shares of Golden Star Resources to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Star Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.02.

Shares of TSE:GSC traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.33. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.58 and a 12 month high of C$5.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$526.55 million and a PE ratio of -6.45.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

