Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Shares Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) by 122.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VIII were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $19,000,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $15,779,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,598,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000.

Shares of Gores Holdings VIII stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 154,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,760. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

