Halving Coin (HALV) Achieves Market Cap of $75,556.40

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00081877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00074665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00102282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,356.00 or 1.00181678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.79 or 0.07222822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.