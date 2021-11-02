Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.16

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.16 and last traded at C$42.88, with a volume of 62938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.99.
Several research firms have recently commented on HDI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.58.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$913.04 million and a PE ratio of 13.68.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 9.35%.
About Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
