HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ur-Energy (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:URE traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.14. The company had a trading volume of 105,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,918. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$418.17 million and a PE ratio of -13.15. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.55 and a 1-year high of C$2.63.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

