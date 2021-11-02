HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CEO Samuel N. Hazen Sells 50,000 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.44. 1,069,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.38 and its 200 day moving average is $230.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.56 and a 52-week high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.05.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

