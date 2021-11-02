HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CEO Samuel N. Hazen Sells 50,000 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
HCA Healthcare stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.44. 1,069,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.38 and its 200 day moving average is $230.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.56 and a 52-week high of $263.92.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.05.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
