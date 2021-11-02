Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.38. 3,842,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

