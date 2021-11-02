Henry N. Nassau Buys 30,000 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 30,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 369,422 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 867,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,297,000 after acquiring an additional 270,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

