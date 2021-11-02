Henry N. Nassau Buys 30,000 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 30,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $33.88.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 369,422 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 867,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,297,000 after acquiring an additional 270,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
