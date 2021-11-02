Hive 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.59 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $320.62 million and approximately $19.59 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001072 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 395,069,781 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

