Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of HMLP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. 335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $160.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $4,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 71,318 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

