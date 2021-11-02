Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Position Raised by One01 Capital LP

One01 Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,973 shares during the quarter. Huazhu Group makes up 6.8% of One01 Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. One01 Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of Huazhu Group worth $20,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,032. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

