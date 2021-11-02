Hyliion (HYLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Hyliion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.32. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

In other Hyliion news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $1,827,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 825,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,000. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyliion stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Hyliion worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

