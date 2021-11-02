IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 111.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,337 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.07% of IAA worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,592,000 after acquiring an additional 419,209 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in IAA by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,916 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in IAA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,641,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,668,000 after acquiring an additional 69,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IAA by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,866,000 after acquiring an additional 916,493 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,246,000 after acquiring an additional 181,365 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $4.26 on Tuesday, hitting $56.57. 30,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,048. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.54. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

