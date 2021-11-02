ICHI (ICHI) Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.25 or 0.00008328 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $19.66 million and approximately $80,236.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICHI has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00081383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00074367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00102343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,946.20 or 0.99861709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.80 or 0.07192705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002887 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,745,653 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

