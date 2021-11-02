iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Trading Up 6.2%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 18,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 933,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICLK shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $689.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 0.37.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

