Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $2,098.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00079484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00074419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00102360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,892.26 or 0.99912979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,527.44 or 0.07192457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

