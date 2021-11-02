IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,400 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

IDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Get IDACORP alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,591,000 after buying an additional 806,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,531,000 after purchasing an additional 65,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,566,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,235,000 after purchasing an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $180,194,000 after purchasing an additional 520,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,416,000 after purchasing an additional 799,251 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,577. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $110.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.