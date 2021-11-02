Ideaology Trading 31.8% Higher This Week (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Ideaology has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $1.60 million worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ideaology has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00051251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.00221537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

