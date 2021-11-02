ImageCoin Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $240,912.10 and approximately $71,968.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,744,389 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

