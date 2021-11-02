Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) rose 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.84. Approximately 974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 119,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

IMRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immuneering Corp will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Immuneering Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

