Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.74

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.74 and last traded at $79.10, with a volume of 14878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $79,056.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $42,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock worth $750,566 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 3,153.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 479,306 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 32.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 193,410 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 66.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 192,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111,671 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile (NASDAQ:PI)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

