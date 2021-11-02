Indorse Token Trading Down 23.6% This Week (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $2,823.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00050889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00221226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00097236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

IND is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

