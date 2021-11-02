Insider Buying: FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Donald C. Bedell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FutureFuel stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 181,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,244. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.87.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

