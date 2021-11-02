Insider Buying: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,300 Shares of Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 22,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00.

Shares of SUP stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 173,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,525. The company has a market cap of $173.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 4.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.60 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $80,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 16.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

