Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells 29,224 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R. Kipp Deveer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,724,909.26.

Shares of ARES traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.