Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells 32,122 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,724,909.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

R. Kipp Deveer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $84.80. 876,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 125.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 46.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

