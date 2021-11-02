Insider Selling: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CHRW traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

