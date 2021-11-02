Insider Selling: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CHRW traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.79.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
