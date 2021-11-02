Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David F. Novack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of DVAX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,851. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -78.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DVAX. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,187 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 71.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,798,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

