Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CEO Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50.

Shares of NYSE EDR traded up 0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 26.50. The company had a trading volume of 941,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,144. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 26.26. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

