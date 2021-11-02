Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Insider Sells 14,996 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.13. 598,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,168. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

