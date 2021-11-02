Insider Selling: PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Sells 14,261 Shares of Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) insider Robert Strobo sold 14,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $39,502.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PAYS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. 327,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,405. The stock has a market cap of $138.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PaySign by 23.8% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 38.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

