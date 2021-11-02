Insider Selling: PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Director Sells 1,221 Shares of Stock

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Director Scott Mitchell Johnson sold 1,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $10,427.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Mitchell Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Scott Mitchell Johnson purchased 4,000 shares of PetVivo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PETV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. 103,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.94. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PetVivo stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.30% of PetVivo as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on PetVivo in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

