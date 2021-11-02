Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells 10,834 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amy Beth Vanduyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $366,895.34.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 358,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,409. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,484,000 after purchasing an additional 288,633 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Phreesia by 56.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 54.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after purchasing an additional 414,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,579,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.