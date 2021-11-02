Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total value of $3,464,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $4.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $686.59. 682,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,632. The company’s 50 day moving average is $651.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 817.38, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $704.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

